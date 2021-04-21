UrduPoint.com
Russian Government's Main Task Is To Boost Incomes: Putin

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 03:00 PM

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that the government's main task was to boost Russians' falling personal incomes.

"The main thing is to ensure the growth of citizens' real incomes," Putin said in his annual state of the nation address, announcing a series of measures to put more money in Russians' pockets ahead of parliamentary elections later this year.

