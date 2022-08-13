UrduPoint.com

Russian Strike Kills Two Civilians In Ukraine's Kramatorsk: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Russian s helling Friday killed two civilians and wounded 13 others in Ukraine's Kramatorsk, the last major city under Ukrainian control in the eastern Donetsk region, the governor said.

"New attack on Kramatorsk... two civilians dead and 13 wounded," regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Facebook, calling for remaining residents to evacuate.

"The bombardment has damaged at least 20 buildings and a fire has broken out." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has ordered the mandatory evacuation of the Donetsk region, saying "the sooner it is done.

.. the fewer people the Russian army will have time to kill".

But Ukraine estimates there are still hundreds of thousands of civilians left in the eastern territories not yet occupied by Russia, among them many of the elderly.

Deadly Russian strikes have repeatedly hit Kramatorsk since Russia invaded its pro-Western neighbour in late February.

In April, a rocket attack on the city's train station killed at least 57 civilians at they waited on the platform to be evacuated west to safety.

