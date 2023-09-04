Sato Kilman elected as new PM of Vanuatu: media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SYDNEY, Sept. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Sato Kilman was elected as Vanuatu's new prime minister on Monday after winning 27 votes to 23 in a parliamentary ballot, local media reported.

According to Vanuatu Broadcasting and Television Corporation, it will be the fifth time for Kilman, 65, also the leader of the People's Progressive Party to serve as Vanuatu's PM.

Kilman most recently took office from June 2015 to February 2016.

The parliament convened at 5:00 p.m. local time on Monday for the election. The meeting came after the Court of Appeal upheld a decision by the Supreme Court that a vote of no confidence against the outgoing PM Ishmael Kalsakau was valid, according to the national broadcaster.

At about 6:25 p.m. local time, the ballot concluded with an absolute majority of 27 votes for Kilman, while Kalsakau got 23.