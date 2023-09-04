Open Menu

Sato Kilman Elected As New PM Of Vanuatu: Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Sato Kilman elected as new PM of Vanuatu: media

SYDNEY, Sept. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Sato Kilman was elected as Vanuatu's new prime minister on Monday after winning 27 votes to 23 in a parliamentary ballot, local media reported.

According to Vanuatu Broadcasting and Television Corporation, it will be the fifth time for Kilman, 65, also the leader of the People's Progressive Party to serve as Vanuatu's PM.

Kilman most recently took office from June 2015 to February 2016.

The parliament convened at 5:00 p.m. local time on Monday for the election. The meeting came after the Court of Appeal upheld a decision by the Supreme Court that a vote of no confidence against the outgoing PM Ishmael Kalsakau was valid, according to the national broadcaster.

At about 6:25 p.m. local time, the ballot concluded with an absolute majority of 27 votes for Kilman, while Kalsakau got 23.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Supreme Court Parliament Vote Vanuatu February June 2016 2015 Media TV From Court P

Recent Stories

Pervez Elahi taken to PIMS after his health deteri ..

Pervez Elahi taken to PIMS after his health deteriorates in jail

3 minutes ago
 Zaka Ashraf suggests ACC to shift Asia Cup 2023 ma ..

Zaka Ashraf suggests ACC to shift Asia Cup 2023 matches to Pakistan

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cotton Yarns Association (PCGA) released ..

Pakistan Cotton Yarns Association (PCGA) released the data of arrival of cotton ..

25 minutes ago
 COAS vows transparency in currency exchange amid r ..

COAS vows transparency in currency exchange amid rupee decline

26 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Nepal, Live Score ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Nepal, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Repre ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Gambia to the ..

3 hours ago
Caretakers plan relief for electricity consumers a ..

Caretakers plan relief for electricity consumers amid protests

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2023

7 hours ago
 Arsenal snatch stoppage time victory over Man Unit ..

Arsenal snatch stoppage time victory over Man United

15 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undoc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undock from ISS

19 hours ago
 IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate tra ..

IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate transition towards renewable ener ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous