UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Allows 60,000 Vaccinated Residents On Hajj, Bars Foreigners Again

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Saudi allows 60,000 vaccinated residents on hajj, bars foreigners again

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia announced Saturday it will allow 60,000 residents vaccinated against Covid to perform this year's hajj.

The hajj -- a must for able-bodied Muslims at least once in their lives -- typically packs millions of pilgrims into congested religious sites and could be a major source of contagion amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This year it would be "open for nationals and residents of the kingdom, limited to 60,000 pilgrims", the hajj ministry said, quoted by the official Saudi Press Agency.

The pilgrimage, scheduled to be held in July, would be limited to those who have been vaccinated and are aged 18-65 with no chronic illnesses, it said.

Only up to 10,000 Muslims took part in the hajj in July last year, a far cry from the 2.

5 million who participated in the five-day annual pilgrimage in 2019 before the pandemic.

"In light of what the whole world is witnessing with the coronavirus pandemic... and the emergence of new variants, the relevant authorities have continued to monitor the global health situation," the health ministry said.

"Considering the large crowds that perform hajj, spending long periods of time in multiple and specific places... requires the highest levels of health precautions."Saudi Arabia said those wishing to perform the hajj would have to apply online, without specifying how many foreign residents would be among the 60,000 pilgrims.

Related Topics

World Hajj Saudi Saudi Arabia July 2019 Muslim From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Aiman Khan wishes ‘heartiest’ congratulations ..

45 minutes ago

Taylor stars as New Zealand gain first-innings lea ..

27 minutes ago

Govt. sets exports target of US $ 35 bln for FY 20 ..

27 minutes ago

UK's Johnson Says Rising Number of Delta Variant C ..

27 minutes ago

11,000 young entrepreneurs get Rs10 bln soft loans ..

27 minutes ago

Covid chaos will make Spain stronger, says returni ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.