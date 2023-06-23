Saudi Crown Prince congratulates Grand Duke of Luxembourg on National Day

(@FahadShabbir)

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :SaudiPrince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to Grand Duke Henri of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg on the anniversary of his country's National Day.

Saudi the Crown Prince, expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for health, happiness to the Grand Duke and steady progress, prosperity to the government and friendly people of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.