Open Menu

Saudi FM Meets With PM Of Saint Lucia

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Saudi FM meets with PM of Saint Lucia

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, met Tuesday with Saint Lucia Prime Minister (PM) Philip J. Pierre and Minister of Foreign Affairs Alva Baptiste on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 78).

The meeting reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance and develop them.

Participants also discussed strengthening bilateral and multilateral collaboration and exchanged views on the latest developments of key international issues.

The meeting was attended by Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan, the Saudi Ambassador to the United States of America, and Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasil, the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the United Nations.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister United Nations Saudi Pierre United States Saint Lucia

Recent Stories

Multi-nation special forces exercise ‘Eternal Br ..

Multi-nation special forces exercise ‘Eternal Brotherhood-II’ begins in Baro ..

24 minutes ago
 CJP Isa meets lawyers to enhance dispensation of j ..

CJP Isa meets lawyers to enhance dispensation of justice

53 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport serves over 2.8 million passengers ..

Sharjah Airport serves over 2.8 million passengers during July, August

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US agree to continue cooperation for las ..

Pakistan, US agree to continue cooperation for lasting peace in Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Saudi, US counterparts discu ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Saudi, US counterparts discuss efforts to resolve Yemeni c ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Chairman of Yemen’s Pre ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council i ..

1 hour ago
PM reiterates Pakistan's unwavering commitment to ..

PM reiterates Pakistan's unwavering commitment to achieving SDGs

2 hours ago
 UAE Foreign Minister meets counterparts in New Yor ..

UAE Foreign Minister meets counterparts in New York

2 hours ago
 American University of Sharjah, University of Edin ..

American University of Sharjah, University of Edinburgh offer students graduate ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Digital Government Academy launched in Fujairah

Digital Government Academy launched in Fujairah

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous