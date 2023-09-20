Saudi FM meets with PM of Saint Lucia

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, met Tuesday with Saint Lucia Prime Minister (PM) Philip J. Pierre and Minister of Foreign Affairs Alva Baptiste on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 78).

The meeting reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance and develop them.

Participants also discussed strengthening bilateral and multilateral collaboration and exchanged views on the latest developments of key international issues.

The meeting was attended by Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan, the Saudi Ambassador to the United States of America, and Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasil, the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the United Nations.