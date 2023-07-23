Open Menu

Saudi Futsal Team To Participate In International Championship In Brazil As Preparation For Asian Qualifiers

Umer Jamshaid Published July 23, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Saudi Futsal team to participate in international championship in Brazil as preparation for Asian qualifiers

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :The Saudi Arabian National Futsal Team will participate in an international championship to be held in Sorocaba, Brazil, from September 12th to 17th. The championship serves as a preparation for the Saudi national team as they gear up for the Asian Futsal Qualifiers scheduled to take place in Indonesia in October.

These qualifiers will determine the teams that will participate in the prestigious AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024. The draw for the international championship took place in Sorocaba, placing the Saudi national team in Group A alongside the teams of Brazil and Japan.

Meanwhile, the draw for the Asian Futsal Qualifiers, which will be played in Indonesia next October, resulted in Saudi Arabia being placed in Group B alongside Indonesia, Afghanistan, and Macau.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Saudi Sorocaba Macau Indonesia Brazil Japan Saudi Arabia September October From Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

13 hours ago
 4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

15 hours ago
 Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

15 hours ago
 Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 per ..

Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 personnel

15 hours ago
Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

15 hours ago
 Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

15 hours ago
 ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review secur ..

ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review security arrangements for Muharram

15 hours ago
 Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iq ..

Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Assembly calls on P ..

15 hours ago
 Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

15 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdull ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous