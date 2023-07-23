Saudi Futsal team to participate in international championship in Brazil as preparation for Asian qualifiers

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :The Saudi Arabian National Futsal Team will participate in an international championship to be held in Sorocaba, Brazil, from September 12th to 17th. The championship serves as a preparation for the Saudi national team as they gear up for the Asian Futsal Qualifiers scheduled to take place in Indonesia in October.

These qualifiers will determine the teams that will participate in the prestigious AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024. The draw for the international championship took place in Sorocaba, placing the Saudi national team in Group A alongside the teams of Brazil and Japan.

Meanwhile, the draw for the Asian Futsal Qualifiers, which will be played in Indonesia next October, resulted in Saudi Arabia being placed in Group B alongside Indonesia, Afghanistan, and Macau.