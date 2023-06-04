UrduPoint.com

Saudi Minister Of Commerce Arrives In London

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Saudi minister of Commerce arrives in London

London, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Saudi Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, heading a high-level Saudi delegation, arrived on Sunday in the British capital, London, to participate in the third meeting of the Economic and Social Committee of the Saudi-British Strategic Partnership Council.

Al-Qasabi will also hold a series of meetings with officials from the government and business sectors with the aim of promoting intra-regional trade in products and services, and increasing the level of economic partnership between the two countries.

The Saudi delegation, in London until June 8, includes Deputy Minister of Commerce and CEO of the National Center for Competitiveness Dr.

Iman bint Habas Al-Mutairi and 45 other officials from 22 government, private and non-profit institutions.

Al-Qasabi is scheduled to meet with UK Minister of Investment Lord Dominic Johnson; the meeting will be attended by Saudi Ambassador to UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz.

The two ministers will discuss means of enhancing economic partnerships in priority sectors for the two countries and of encouraging British companies to expand their businesses in the Kingdom, addressing the motivation and financing of start-ups in promising research and innovation-based areas, and reviewing Britain's experience in entrepreneurship.

Related Topics

Business Saudi London United Kingdom June Sunday Commerce From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimat ..

Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimate digital banking experience f ..

37 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Man ..

Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Managing Director of Kalimat Grou ..

37 minutes ago
 Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

51 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independence Day

51 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy raises awareness on importance ..

Ministry of Economy raises awareness on importance of reporting suspicious trans ..

51 minutes ago
 ADIHEX launches &#039;Best Sculpture of Traditiona ..

ADIHEX launches &#039;Best Sculpture of Traditional Handcrafts&#039; competition

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.