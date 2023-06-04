Saudi minister of Commerce arrives in London

London, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Saudi Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, heading a high-level Saudi delegation, arrived on Sunday in the British capital, London, to participate in the third meeting of the Economic and Social Committee of the Saudi-British Strategic Partnership Council.

Al-Qasabi will also hold a series of meetings with officials from the government and business sectors with the aim of promoting intra-regional trade in products and services, and increasing the level of economic partnership between the two countries.

The Saudi delegation, in London until June 8, includes Deputy Minister of Commerce and CEO of the National Center for Competitiveness Dr.

Iman bint Habas Al-Mutairi and 45 other officials from 22 government, private and non-profit institutions.

Al-Qasabi is scheduled to meet with UK Minister of Investment Lord Dominic Johnson; the meeting will be attended by Saudi Ambassador to UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz.

The two ministers will discuss means of enhancing economic partnerships in priority sectors for the two countries and of encouraging British companies to expand their businesses in the Kingdom, addressing the motivation and financing of start-ups in promising research and innovation-based areas, and reviewing Britain's experience in entrepreneurship.