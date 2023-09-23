Saudi Minister of Industry meets several Chinese company officials in Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia held several meetings with Chinese company officials in the Chinese capital, Beijing.

The meetings were attended by the Chairman of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY), Eng. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Salem, and the Vice Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Mining Affairs, Eng. Khalid bin Saleh Al-Mudaifer.

During these meetings, Alkhorayef met with the Chairman of the board of Directors of the China North Industries Group Corporation (NORINCO), the Chairman of Sany Group Limited, the Chairman and CEO of China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina), as well as the Chairman of Yutong Group and the President of Sinochem Corporation.

The discussions covered promising investment opportunities in the industrial and mining sectors and attracting more quality investments to the Kingdom. They also reviewed the ministry's plans for the development of the industrial and mining sectors, the opportunities available in various activities, and the promotion of cooperation with Chinese companies in several targeted sectors.

The aim is to enhance trade relations between the two countries. At the beginning of his visit to Beijing, Alkhorayef met with several government officials before heading to his second stop in Yinchuan, China, to lead the Kingdom's delegation participating in the 6th China-Arab States Expo, which takes place from September 21 to 24.