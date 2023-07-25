Open Menu

Saudi The Crown Prince Congratulates President Of Tunisia On Republic Day

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates President of Tunisia on Republic Day

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to President of Tunisia Kais Saied on the anniversary of his country's Republic Day.

Saudi the Crown Prince wished the Tunisian president continued good health, happiness, and the government and people of Tunisia steady progress and prosperity.

