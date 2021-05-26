UrduPoint.com
Scaled-down Norwegian Air Exits Bankruptcy Protection

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:41 PM

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle emerged from bankruptcy protection on Wednesday following a massive restructuring that included a vast fleet reduction and dropping of its long-haul business.

In financial difficulty even before the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic -- which aggravated its problems further by paralysing global air traffic -- Norwegian was in December placed under bankruptcy protection in Ireland, where several of its subsidiaries are based, and in Norway.

With its creditors and aircraft leasing companies, the company has negotiated a reduction of its debt and financial obligations by between 63 and 65 billion kroner (6.2-6.4 billion Euros, $7.5-7.8 billion), to between 16 and 18 billion kroner.

In addition, Norwegian, once Europe's third-biggest low-cost airline, has also dropped its loss-making long-haul business, cancelled many of its aircraft orders, slashed its fleet from 156 to 51 planes, and raised six billion kroner in a new share issue.

It is also expected to have reduced its number of employees from around 10,200 at the end of 2018 to some 3,300 by the end of the restructuring, according to financial news site e24.no.

With its restructuring plan approved by Norwegian and Irish courts, the company can now emerge from bankruptcy protection.

"It's a relief to be a normal airline again," chief executive Jacob Schram told reporters at a press conference.

Norwegian said Wednesday in a statement it has liquidity of seven billion kroner.

