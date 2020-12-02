Sakhir, Bahrain, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, says his childhood dream has come true following Wednesday's announcement he will drive in Formula One for the first time with Haas next season.

"It's incredible and it definitely hasn't sunk in yet," the 21-year-old said in a press conference.

"I'm happy it's been decided - I have been chasing this dream since I was three years old." Schumacher junior will partner Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, another Formula One debutant, in the Haas lineup.

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner welcomed his new drivers, tweeting: "Super excited about having two rookies in our team for next year! Welcome, Mick!" They replace Haas's current driver pairing of Romain Grosjean -- who escaped a fiery crash in Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix -- and Kevin Magnussen.

Haas will be counting on their 2021 pairing to prove their mettle on the track after Grosjean and Magnussen's frugal haul of just three points between them this campaign with two races to go.

Schumacher has shone in Formula Two this season and leads the standings by 14 points after achieving 10 podium finishes and feature-race victories at Monza and Sochi.

He will get a taste of what is in at the elite level when he takes part in Haas' free practice ahead of the 2020 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 11 before taking part in testing a few days later.

Confirming the news 24 hours after Mazepin's appointment, Haas announced that they had signed Schumacher "in a multi-year agreement".

"This is definitely a new challenge," Schumacher added.

"I look forward to finding out what it's like - how to improve and develop a car from the beginning to the end of the year."