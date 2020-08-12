Scottish leaders Hibernian maintain perfect start

(@FahadShabbir)

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Hibernian extended their perfect start to the Scottish Premiership season with a 1-0 win at Dundee United just hours after the season was thrown into turmoil by a coronavirus breach at champions Celtic.

Christian Doidge bagged the winner in the 65th minute at Tannadice as he pounced on a loose ball to fire home.

That made it three successive wins for Jack Ross's team, while Dundee United suffered their first defeat of the season.

But the action was overshadowed by events at Celtic, where Hoops boss Neil Lennon was livid after defender Boli Bolingoli flew abroad, causing the club's next two matches to be postponed.

The Belgian admitted he was "guilty of an error of judgement" after playing in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock despite having recently returned from Spain without quarantining.

This latest controversy follows the postponement of Aberdeen's visit to St Johnstone after two of their players tested positive for the coronavirus and a further six were instructed to self-isolate following a night out.

Celtic and Aberdeen have both had their next two games called off by the Scottish Government, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon saying football was being shown a "yellow card" amid fears the season could be paused or cancelled.

Lennon's men were due to visit St Mirren on Wednesday, with Aberdeen scheduled to face Hamilton.

The pair were slated to meet each other on Saturday.

"I am livid, total betrayal of trust. He took a flight to Spain on the Monday and flew back on Tuesday - one day in Spain, no logic to that - and decided to keep it to himself," Lennon said.

"This is a rogue who has gone off tangent and decided to do something very, very selfish.

"He trained all week in this bubble and was part of the squad for Sunday and put everybody at risk, the Kilmarnock players and staff as well.

"We were livid and appalled. We have been bitterly, sorely let down by the selfish actions of one individual. He blatantly disregarded instructions.

"The players are angry, disappointed and frustrated. It's just not good enough. It's just simply not good enough."