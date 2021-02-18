Senator jets off to Mexico as Texas slammed by winter storm

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Texas Senator Ted Cruz faced fierce criticism Thursday after he flew to a Mexican holiday resort while millions of people in his state have struggled without power or water due to a winter storm.

According to the Dallas Morning news and social media photographs, Cruz flew to Cancun with his family as the southern United States, which rarely sees severe winter conditions, was hit with extreme cold temperatures.

Across Texas, utility companies struggled to restore power, seven million people in the state were told to boil water before consuming it, and authorities opened 300 emergency "warming centers.

" Rolling blackouts were imposed as residents cranked up the heat just as power stations and wind turbines froze up.

The Texas Democratic Party called for Cruz's resignation over his trip. His office did not respond to media enquiries.

Cruz, an ally of former president Donald Trump, is considered a likely 2024 Republican presidential candidate.