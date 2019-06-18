Senior DR Congo election official resigns: official

Kinshasa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The Democratic Republic of Congo's electoral commission vice president resigned on Monday, an election official said, as he faced US sanctions following last year's delayed presidential ballot.

Though the December vote was marred by allegations of rigging, President Felix Tshisekedi beat little-known MP Martin Fayulu in what was the first peaceful transition of power since independence from Belgium in 1960.

The National Election Commission, known by its French initials CENI, was threatened with US sanctions over delays in releasing accurate vote results from the election.

CENI Vice President Norbert Basengezi tendered his resignation to Tshisekedi and the election commission president, according to a CENI official.

"But to take effect, this decision must be accepted by the head of state and CENI. So it is not automatic," the official added.

Basengezi could not immediately be reached for comment. He was seen as close to former president Joseph Kabila.

In March, the US Treasury Department hit Basengezi and two other CENI officials with sanctions, charging them with undermining the election process in the DRC.

It accused Basengezi of overseeing CENI officials who used the commission funds for their own political and personal gain.

All three have denied the charges.

The presidential vote was originally planned for 2016 but it was delayed several times and Kabila stayed on beyond the end of his term after the CENI announced the vote would finally be held in 2018.