Serbia arrests 71 over virus protest violence, including Briton

Belgrade, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Serbian police said Saturday they have arrested 71 people, including a Briton and a Tunisian, after violence broke out during a protest in Belgrade against the government's management of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of people demonstrated in several Serbian cities on Friday for a fourth day in row, with protesters hurling stones at police in front of parliament in the capital.

Some protesters also threw firecrackers and chanted nationalist slogans in Belgrade.

"Among those arrested are many foreign nationals from Bosnia, Montenegro but also from Great Britain and Tunisia," police chief Vladimir Rebic said at a press conference.

Photographs of the British and Tunisian passports of two men were shown on a screen.

According to local media, mostly tabloids close to power, the Briton is 24 years old, while the Tunisian is 54.

"These are the documents with which they entered Serbia," said Rebic, who added that he intends to examine the influence of "these foreign factors on the violence of the demonstrations".

"Serbia welcomed them hoping that they would come to have a good time with us, but they came to destroy and attack the police."Fourteen police officers were injured in Friday's clashes, and 130 since the protests began on Tuesday, the police chief said. No figures have been given for the number of injured protesters.