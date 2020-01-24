Serena Williams stunned at Australian Open, ending record bid

(@imziishan)

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Serena Williams was sensationally knocked out of the Australian Open in the third round by China's Wang Qiang on Friday, torpedoing her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam crown.

Williams, 38, was the bookies' favourite to win an eighth title at Melbourne Park but she came unstuck against a determined Wang, who took only one game off the American last time they met.