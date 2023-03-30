UrduPoint.com

Seven Jailed In Belgium Terrorism Probe: Prosecutor

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Seven jailed in Belgium terrorism probe: prosecutor

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Seven people were imprisoned in Belgium Wednesday in two investigations into "possible terrorist attacks", the Federal prosecutor's office said.

The seven, five Belgians as well as a Turk and a Bulgarian, were charged with participation in the activities of a terrorist group.

Five of them were also charged with "preparation of a terrorist offence", the prosecutor said.

Raids were conducted late Monday on homes in the capital Brussels, the port city of Antwerp and the border town of Eupen, the federal prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

Eight were arrested in the raids, but one of the suspects arrested in Antwerp has since been released.

These were in relation to two inquiries -- one led by federal police in Brussels and the other by an investigating magistrate in Antwerp.

The parallel investigations triggered a raid in Molenbeek, an inner-city Brussels district that has been the focus of some previous terror probes.

More details of the potential targets of these attacks have not yet been released.

The investigations in Antwerp and Brussels had initially focused on "two young adults suspected of violent radicalism", state broadcaster RTBF reported.

The country's biggest ever criminal trial of nine suspects accused of taking part in the March 2016 suicide bombings that killed 32 people is underway in Brussels.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Suicide Young Brussels Belgium March Border Criminals 2016

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

14 minutes ago
 EU Commission Chief Pledges Support For Companies ..

EU Commission Chief Pledges Support For Companies Producing Ammunition for Ukrai ..

1 hour ago
 Russia Did Not Notify US About Any Changes of 1988 ..

Russia Did Not Notify US About Any Changes of 1988 Treaty Notifications -State D ..

1 hour ago
 Pope to Spend Several Days in Medical Facility Due ..

Pope to Spend Several Days in Medical Facility Due to Respiratory Infection - Va ..

1 hour ago
 BREAKING: In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, t ..

BREAKING: In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, the UAE President issues two Em ..

1 hour ago
 White House Says Taiwanese Leader's Private 'Trans ..

White House Says Taiwanese Leader's Private 'Transit' Via US in Line With One Ch ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.