Shanghai Disneyland Closes Over China Virus Concerns
Faizan Hashmi 14 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 11:50 AM
Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Shanghai Disneyland will close until further notice this weekend due to a deadly virus outbreak that has infected hundreds of people in China, the amusement park said Friday.
The move was decided "in response to the prevention and control of the disease outbreak and in order to ensure the health and safety" of its guests and staff, Shanghai Disney Resort said on its website.