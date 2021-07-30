Shanghai gold futures close higher

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Gold futures closed higher Friday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active gold contract for December 2021 delivery was up 3.04 Yuan (about 47 U.S. cents) to close at 382.5 yuan a gram.

The total trading volume for seven listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 132,561 lots, with a turnover of about 50.67 billion yuan.

China launched gold futures in January 2008.