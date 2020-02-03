Sharma retires hurt on 60 as India set New Zealand 164-run target

(@FahadShabbir)

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Rohit Sharma blasted his 21st half century but then retired hurt as India posted 163 for three, batting first in the fifth and final Twenty20 against New Zealand on Sunday.

The master batsman, captaining India with Virat Kohli rested after leading the side to victory in the first four matches, was not out 60 when he left the field in Mount Maunganui.

Sharma twisted his left leg stepping around Shreyas Iyer while taking a single at the start of the 17th over.

After being treated on the field he decided to continue batting and clouted the next ball for six but he was clearly in discomfort and two balls later he limped from the field.

India stumbled early in their innings after winning the toss and electing to bat when Sanju Samson was out for two in the second over.

But Sharma joined opener KL Rahul and the pair put on 88 for the second wicket before Rahul was dismissed for 45.

Kuggeleijn claimed Shivam Dube for five in the penultimate over leaving Iyer unbeaten on 33 at the end with Manish Pandey on 11.