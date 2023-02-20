Shoot-out win puts Al Duhail into Asian Champions League quarters

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Qatar giants Al Duhail advanced to the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League after a tense 7-6 win on penalties against domestic rivals Al Rayyan on Sunday.

Saudi league contenders Al Shabab also made the last eight of the premier Asian tournament, edging out Uzbekistan's FC Nasaf 2-0 in a late match, also in Doha.

Matches in the West Asian half of the continent were halted after the group phase due to the involvement of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Iran in the World Cup before resuming Sunday in Doha where reigning champions Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia are hugely favoured to make the final.

Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds have already qualified for the title clash after matches in the eastern half of the continent wrapped up in August last year.

Al Duhail, who are leading the Qatar stars League, missed several chances on Sunday despite enjoying overwhelming possession.

What was supposed to be straight-forward outing for the Qatar Stars League leaders turned into a gripping contest following a 1-1 stalemate after 120 minutes at the Al Thumama Stadium, one of the venues of the FIFA World Cup which concluded two months ago.

Mohamed al-Muntari finally broke the deadlock in the 107th minute with a header from the centre of the box to put Al Duhail ahead much to the joy of their supporters.

But even just when it appeared they had done enough for the day, Steven Nzonzi struck from the right corner of the box in the third minute of stoppage time after receiving a headed pass from Yohan Boli, extending the match into the penalties.

The shoot-outs proved even more nerve-wracking with both teams scoring off their first six shots.

Karim Boudiaf also nailed the seventh penalty for Al Duhail but Al Rayyan's luck finally ran out when Moufak Awad saw his shot stopped by goalkeeper Salah Zakaria, who had also produced a couple of key saves over the course of play.

Al Shabab, meanwhile, were coming off some hot form in Saudi Arabia where they are in the run for the Saudi Pro League title.

They produced enough evidence of that at the Al Janoub Stadium against Nasaf who have not played a single competitive match in 2023 as it's the off season in Uzbekistan.

Hussain al-Qahtani put the Saudis ahead as early as the 12th minute with a right-footed shot from outside the area after being put in the clear by an Ever Banega pass inside the Nasaf half.

Veteran Argentina midfielder Banega himself put the result beyond doubt with a 54th minute strike after being set up by Hattan Bahebri.

Nasaf too had their moments in the match but failed to convert the handful of chances that came their way.