Sierra Leone Buries Riot Dead Amid Outcry

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Freetown, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Twenty-seven civilians killed in August riots in Sierra Leone were buried Monday in the capital Freetown following a state-led ceremony, as families disputed police accounts of their deaths.

Coffins were lowered into individual graves at the Bolima Cemetery in the Waterloo district of Freetown, following a ceremony at the Connaught Hospital Mortuary.

"We are sad and devasted for what happened to my brother," said Alusine Koroma, who contests the official account of the death of Hassan Dumbuya, a social media influencer and prominent member of the opposition All People's Congress (APC) party.

On August 10, a protest about the cost of living spiralled into deadly clashes between security forces and young men calling for President Julius Bio to resign.

Violence erupted in several parts of the West African nation, with the authorities imposing an internet blackout in response.

In the days following, police said they conducted raids on "hideouts for perpetrators".

