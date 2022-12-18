UrduPoint.com

Singing Competition Held To Pay Tribute To Film Actor Nadeem

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Singing competition held to pay tribute to film actor Nadeem

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :The fun and art promoters organized a singing competition to pay tribute to legend film actor Nadeem here at Press Club Auditorium, Hyderabad on Saturday night.

Famous singers of Hyderabad performed the songs picturized on Nadeem and his co-female artists.

Later, cash prizes of Rs.

2000 each were awarded on the top three positions to Shabir Murad, Rizwan Mirza and Papoo Chocolaty while female artist Sidra Shaikh was awarded Rs.5000 on her brilliant performance. The panel of judges included senior showbiz journalists Maqbool Ahmed Barfat, Malaik Yousuf Jamal and Yaqoob Rasheed.

It was pertinent to mention that Nadeem in his film career, has worked in 216 films including urdu and Punjabi while 403 songs were picturized on him including solo and duets songs sung by Mehdi Hassan, Ahmed Rushdi, Masood Rana, Akhlaq Ahmed, A Nayyar and his own voice.

