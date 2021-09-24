Warsaw, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The migrant death toll on the European Union's eastern border with Belarus rose to six on Friday with the death of an Iraqi man, as Polish campaigners warn of a humanitarian crisis.

Thousands of migrants -- mostly from the middle East -- have crossed or tried to cross into the European Union from Belarus in recent months.

"A group of migrants from Iraq was detained last night 500 metres (1,640 feet) from the border with Belarus," the border guard service said on Twitter.

"One of the men died (probably of a heart attack) despite having received assistance from the patrol and an ambulance team," it said.

He is the fifth to die this week, and the sixth since August.

The EU has accused Belarus of orchestrating the influx of migrants in retaliation against EU sanctions over the regime's crackdown on dissent.

Most irregular migration into the EU is through the Mediterranean and the flow is unprecedented for the eastern EU states of Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

Non-governmental organisations have criticised Poland for imposing a border state of emergency that prevents charities from helping the migrants by banning all non-residents, including journalists.

Campaigners also accuse Poland of implementing a pushback policy, preventing the migrants from making asylum claims and forcing them back.

Asked about the pushbacks earlier this week, deputy interior minister Maciej Wasik said Poland was using "all legal means" to protect its border.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the government was "sensitive" to the fate of migrants.

"We are trying to help and save the life and health of all the illegal migrants who have crossed the Polish border and who are found in time," he wrote.