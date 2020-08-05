S.Korea reports 33 more COVID-19 cases, 14,456 in total

BEIJING, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 33 more cases of COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Wednesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 14,456.

The daily caseload stayed above 30 for two straight days due to small cluster infections and imported cases.

WASHINGTON -- The White House and congressional Democrats aim to strike a deal on the next COVID-19 relief bill by the end of this week, while the two sides remain far apart on some important issues, according to U.S. media.

"We're not at the point of being close to a deal, but we did try to agree to set a timeline," U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday after meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, Bloomberg reported.

SUVA -- Vodafone Fiji launched the first fully-fledged online market place "VitiKart" on Wednesday to provide local businesses a platform to recover from COVID-19 and expand the scale, said Fiji's Minister for Trade Faiyaz Koya.

When businesses are not restricted by logistics like time and location, they have more opportunities to boost revenue, he said, adding that they are encouraging local businesses to be part of online platforms like VitiKart, which will be available for users from Wednesday.

BEIJING -- Beijing reported one new imported COVID-19 case and zero increase in domestically transmitted cases on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.

The imported case was from Indonesia, a relative of a confirmed imported case on July 27. Both of them were put under quarantine upon arrival in Beijing, and showed symptoms during the isolated observation period, before being diagnosed, according to the commission.