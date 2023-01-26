Solo show by legendary artist concludes

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :A solo show of paintings by legendary artist Muhammad Javed concluded here Thursday at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The show displayed the artworks of Muhammad Javed, a living legend in the field of fine arts. The exhibition was followed by the launching of a book titled "Muhammad Javed - A Versatile Artist" written by Shabnam Abbasi and edited by Dr. Shaukat Mehmood.

Muhammad Javed has standing in the field of Fine Art (Painting) for about six decades and is a living legend. After graduating in Fine Art from the National College of Arts, Lahore in 1962, he continuously explored the ideology of modern art and created his individual idiom, and contributed a lot to the field.

He has participated in a number of group exhibitions and has several solo shows at his credit held in the country and abroad. He remained an MIT scholar and won the first Annual Distinguished Artist Award in 1989, which was given for the first time by MIT.

Later on, he also received some awards from local institutions and societies. Muhammad Javed not only painted city heritage but delineated varied socio-economic, cultural, and political subjects. His artwork has historic relevance and represents realities of life, developed through a process of creating interesting forms, building composition by dividing space, depicting objects, and manipulating the canvas skillfully.

Moreover, he probed new dimensions in modern calligraphic paintings and introduced a unique style. Besides, he did innovative artworks with charcoal to document artistic travelogues of different countries, said the organizers.

Due to his thought-provoking work he was selected and included along with other thirty-eight western painters in the publication "Fine Art Masters of 21st Century" brought out in German in 2016. In 2013, the book "A Man of the Arts – Muhammad Javed" was published comprising views and reviews of various prominent art critics and writers encompassing about five decades of his career as a painter.

Another book "Muhammad Javed - A Versatile Artist" based on the dissertation done in 2017 by a research scholar from the College of Art and Design, University of Punjab, Lahore, who obtained an M.Phil degree, was published in July 2021. Muhammad Javed is also an acclaimed writer and well-known for his valuable contribution to promoting the appreciation of art and literature in the country.

This exhibition comprising 34 paintings including calligraphic paintings and artworks created in charcoal medium, was reflective of the social, cultural, and political activities during his life.