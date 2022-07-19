UrduPoint.com

South Africa Bat As England Ring Changes In Stokes's Last ODI

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2022 | 05:10 PM

South Africa bat as England ring changes in Stokes's last ODI

ChesterleStreet, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj won the toss and elected to bat in England all-rounder Ben Stokes's last one-day international on Tuesday.

World Cup-winner Stokes, now England's Test captain, was bowing out of the 50-over format on his Durham home ground of Chester-le-Street after announcing a shock decision to quit 24 hours earlier.

Stokes, 31, is making his 105th and final ODI appearance having come to the conclusion that the relentless demands of a gruelling England fixture schedule means he cannot contribute as he would like across all three international formats -- Tests, ODIs and Twenty20s.

Fifty-over world champions England made three changes to the side that suffered a five-wicket defeat by India in the third ODI at Old Trafford on Sunday, a reverse that meant Jos Buttler's side lost the three-match series 2-1.

England gave a ODI debut to Matthew Potts, a Durham team-mate of Stokes, after the fast bowler won his first Test cap against New Zealand last month.

Adil Rashid returned to the team after completing the Haj pilgrimage and all-rounder Sam Curran was recalled.

The trio replaced the in-form Reece Topley, rested on workload grounds, fellow left-arm quick David Willey and paceman Craig Overton.

Teams England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj (capt), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Mike Burns (ENG)tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

