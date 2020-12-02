S&P 500, Nasdaq End At Records On Vaccine, Stimulus Hopes
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 08:50 AM
New York, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Major US stock indices closed at records again Tuesday as optimism over coronavirus vaccines and revived stimulus talks in Congress offset worries about rising Covid-19 cases.
All three major indices won solid gains, with the broad-based S&P 500 ending at 3,662.
42, up 1.1 percent, topping last week's record.
The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.3 percent to finish at 12,355.11, also a record.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.6 percent to 29,823.46.