S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records on vaccine, stimulus hopes

New York, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Major US stock indices closed at records again Tuesday as optimism over coronavirus vaccines and revived stimulus talks in Congress offset worries about rising Covid-19 cases.

All three major indices won solid gains, with the broad-based S&P 500 ending at 3,662.

42, up 1.1 percent, topping last week's record.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.3 percent to finish at 12,355.11, also a record.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.6 percent to 29,823.46.