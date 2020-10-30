UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Economy Bounces Back After Easing Of Lockdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 02:10 PM

Spain economy bounces back after easing of lockdown

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :The Spanish economy, the eurozone's fourth biggest, rebounded sharply in the third quarter as a lifting of the coronavirus lockdown saw activity resume, official data showed on Friday.

Spain's gross domestic product expanded by 16.7 percent in the three months to September from the preceding quarter, but was still down 8.7 percent on a year-on-year basis, the national statistics institute INE calculated.

In the second quarter, draconian lockdown measures to try to stamp out the pandemic had led to an economic contraction of 17.8 percent.

Tourism, a major pillar of the Spanish economy, was among the hardest hit sectors, with foreign visitor numbers down by as much as 75 percent during the summer.

INE cautioned that the preliminary third-quarter data could still be revised "more substantially than usual" given the difficulties in collating statistics at a time of deep economic disruption.

Looking at 2020 as a whole, the Spanish government is projecting an overall contraction in GDP of 11.2 percent, while the International Monetary Fund is expecting the Spanish economy to shrink by as much as 12.8 percent.

Economy Minister Nadia Calvino warned that "we are currently facing great uncertainty, both on a European and on a global level," and many countries have imposed even tighter restrictions in recent days to rein in a second wave of virus infections.

Related Topics

Turkish Lira September 2020 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

41 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.88 million, d ..

56 minutes ago

Strong growth in global investment demand for gold ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: New US president can be a lifesaver or ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 30, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.