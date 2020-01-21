UrduPoint.com
Special Advisory: Tokyo Olympics 2020, Six Months To Go

Tue 21st January 2020



Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Tokyo will on Friday celebrate six months until the Olympics begin and AFP sport is this week running a package of advancers on the 2020 Games.

Today we will move: Oly-2020-Tokyo,ADVANCER TOKYO Uncertainty over Russia's participation for the third consecutive Olympics and concerns over the summer heat hang heavy over the Tokyo 2020 Games, with only six months until the Opening Ceremony.

700 words by Richard Carter 0200 GMT. Picture. File Video. Graphics Oly-2020-Tokyo-JPN-sports,POINTS TOKYO Modern upstarts skateboarding and surfing as well as the ancient martial art of karate are among new sports for 2020 ready to inject some street cred into Tokyo.

700 words by Alastair Himmer 0215 GMT. File picture. File video Oly-2020-Tokyo-JPN-hopes,POINTSTOKYOJapan's athletes will be roared on by their home fans as they go for gold at Tokyo 2020. From swimming, where Olympic legends are made, to skateboarding and sport climbing, AFP Sport looks at the host country's top medal hopes.

