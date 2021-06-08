UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka Names 24-member Squad For England Tour

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Sri Lanka names 24-member squad for England tour

Colombo, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka's cricket board Tuesday named a 24-member squad led by Kusal Perera for the six-match limited overs series in England even as a pay dispute remained unresolved.

The Sri Lankan squad will leave early Wednesday to play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches.

Official sources said the players have refused a performance-based pay scheme which will see some of them lose up to 40 percent of their salaries, but agreed to continue negotiations after the England tour.

The squad: Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Oshada Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Isuru Udana, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya and Praveen Jayawickrama.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

