Sri Lanka To Ration Fuel By Issuing Token Numbers Amid Severe Shortage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Sri Lanka to ration fuel by issuing token numbers amid severe shortage

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :-- Sri Lanka's Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said on Sunday that fuel filling stations across the country will issue tokens for consumers as only limited stocks of fuel were available.

Speaking to journalists in Colombo, Wijesekera said that the assistance of the Sri Lankan army and police had been sought and token numbers would be given to the public to fill petrol and diesel as only limited quantities were available.

The public was requested to register their mobile numbers at their nearest filling stations and once their numbers were issued, they would be notified.

Wijesekera said that the date of the arrival of the next fuel shipments in the county was unsure, but added that two ministers would leave for Russia on Monday to discuss fuel imports from Russia and other related matters.

Sri Lankan motorists have been queueing up outside fuel stations for weeks as the country faces its worst-ever economic crisis leading to a shortage in essentials including fuel.

