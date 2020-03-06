Sri Lanka v West Indies T20 international scoreboard

Pallekele, Sri Lanka, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Scoreboard from the second and last Twenty20 international between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele on Friday: Sri Lanka K.

Perera c Simmons b Allen 15 A. Fernando b Thomas 9 S. Jayasuriya c Powell b Allen 16 K. Mendis c Powell b Bravo 11 A. Mathews run out (Allen) 23 D. Shanaka not out 31 W. Hasaranga c Hetmyer b Cottrell 8 N.

Perera not out 21 Extras (b5, lb5, nb1, w10) 21 Total (six wickets, 20 overs) 155 Did not bat: C. Kumara, S. Malinga (capt), P. Sandakan Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Fernando), 2-48 (Jayasuriya), 3-48 (Perera), 4-81 (Mendis), 5-95 (Mathews), 6-109 (Hasaranga) Bowling: Allen 4-0-24-2 (nb1), Cottrell 4-0-29-1 (w2), Thomas 4-0-24-1 (w2), Russell 4-0-33-0 (w1), Bravo 4-0-35-1 (w1) West Indies L.

Simmons b Mathews 9 B. King c Malinga b Kumara 43 S. Hetmyer not out 43 R. Powell c Jayasuriya b Shanaka 17 A. Russell not out 40 Extras (w6) 6 Total (3 wkts, 17 overs) 158 Did not bat: N. Pooran, K.

Pollard (capt), F. Allen, D. Bravo, O. Thomas, S. Cottrell Fall of wickets: 1-23 (Simmons), 2-69 (King), 3-103 (Powell) Bowling: Malinga 3-0-46-0 (w3), Perera 3-0-20-0, Mathews 4-0-26-1, Jayasuriya 1-0-11-0, Sandakan 2-0-17-0 (w1), Kumara 3-0-28-1, Shanaka 1-0-10-1 (w2) result: West Indies won by seven wickets Series: West Indies 2-0 Umpires: Raveendra Wimalasiri, Lyndon Hannibal (SRI)Third Umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)