SRS welcomes Pakistani students to learn more about China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) ::Silk Road school (SRS), launched by Renmin University of China (RUC) welcomed more Pakistani students to enter SRS in order to learn more about China as it announced enrolling students for 2021 this week..

SRS, established on April 26, 2018, mainly cultivates master's students from countries and regions along the Belt and Road (BRI), a spokesman of SRS said.

This program based on a global strategic perspective, combines competitive professional courses, expert seminars, high-level forums, internship opportunities for well-known enterprises as well as various cultural visits to offer students a well-rounded academic experience in China.

According to the Ministry of education of China, in September 2018, 78 students from nearly 40 BRI countries, including Pakistan, became the first batch of students of SRS.

SRS has established programs to educate elites who are proficient in BRI related affairs, such as BRI economic research program, international business master program, journalism talents master program, business administration undergraduate program, etc.

The most popular program among them, Modern China Studies, released curriculum provision including Chinese politics, Chinese Economy, Chinese Culture and Chinese Law, which will enable Pakistani students to build a comprehensive and in-depth understanding of China.

In addition, SRS offered different levels of scholarships to encourage students from BRI countries.