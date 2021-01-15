UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

St Mirren, Kilmarnock Win Appeals Against Covid Forfeits

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 11:20 PM

St Mirren, Kilmarnock win appeals against Covid forfeits

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :St Mirren and Kilmarnock have succeeded in overturning 3-0 defeats imposed by the Scottish Professional Football Leagues (SPFL) for matches postponed due to coronavirus outbreaks.

Saints were issued with two 3-0 defeats and a suspended £40,000 ($55,000) fine by the SPFL after being found to have breached Covid-19 protocols when an outbreak forced the cancellation of games against Hamilton and Motherwell in October.

Killie were also handed a walkover defeat and a suspended £40,000 fine when they had their own clash with Motherwell postponed the same month.

However, both clubs insisted those punishments were overly harsh and took their appeal to the Scottish Football Association, who have quashed the forfeits and handed out £20,000 fines, £10,000 of which are suspended.

St Mirren said the reversal of the punishment was a "victory for common sense".

"The decision of the Appeal hearing that the matches be rearranged is a victory for common sense and the reduction of the fine from £40,000 suspended to £20,000 with £10,000 suspended is acknowledged by the Club," St Mirren said in a statement.

"We hope that as we progress through this difficult time, no other Club faces the trials and tribulations that St Mirren and Kilmarnock have gone through and instead a common sense and supportive approach is taken by governing bodies to support members in unprecedented times." All three fixtures will now be rescheduled.

The ruling is the latest embarrassment for the SPFL, who have been criticised for their role in Celtic's controversial mid-season trip to Dubai for a training camp.

Despite Hibernian's protestations, the league moved Celtic's fixture with the Edinburgh club from last weekend to Monday night to allow the Scottish champions extra time in the middle East.

On their return to Glasgow, Celtic defender Christopher Jullien tested positive for coronavirus, forcing 13 other players into self-isolation for Monday's 1-1 draw.

Related Topics

Hearing Football Dubai Fine Hamilton Progress Same Edinburgh Glasgow Middle East October All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Skyscrapers, metro trains, astronauts inspire tale ..

37 minutes ago

Guardiola warns against scapegoating Premier Leagu ..

23 minutes ago

Jansen replaces Baartman in South Africa squad for ..

23 minutes ago

Mexico accuses DEA of fabricating ex-defence chief ..

26 minutes ago

Pelosi tasks general with security review after US ..

26 minutes ago

WHO committee against vaccination proof for foreig ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.