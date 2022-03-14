UrduPoint.com

Strong Quakes Shake Indonesia, Philippines But Cause No Damage

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Strong quakes shake Indonesia, Philippines but cause no damage

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Strong and shallow earthquakes shook western Indonesia and the Philippines' main island early Monday, rattling buildings and sending panicked residents fleeing, but causing no casualties or damage.

In Indonesia, a 6.7-magnitude earthquake hit off the west coast of Sumatra island and in the Philippines, a 6.4-magnitude tremor struck 110 kilometres (68 miles) off Luzon island, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Officials in both countries said there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, and there was no tsunami threat from either quake.

The one off Indonesia hit at 4:06 am (2109 GMT) at a depth of 21 kilometres (13 miles), with its epicentre 167 kilometres west of Sumatra's Pariaman city.

"The earthquake was strongly felt for one minute. Residents got panicked due to the geological activity," said Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) in a statement.

It was felt most strongly on North Sumatra's Nias and Hibala islands, which are not densely populated and where people often live in wooden houses.

Zagoto, a 50-year-old resident of South Nias who like most Indonesians goes by one name, said he rushed outside with his family when the earthquake hit the coastal area.

"I was in deep sleep but the earthquake made me wide awake, it was so strong," Zagoto told AFP.

The Indonesian Meteorology and Geophysics Agency (BKMG) said the initial tremor was followed by a series of strong aftershocks.

In the Philippines, the offshore quake hit at 5:05 am (2105 GMT), with residents in the capital Manila woken by their buildings shaking.

But the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said damage was not expected.

"It's strong and it's shaking as if it's dancing sideways," said Lieutenant Aristotle Calayag, acting police chief of the Philippine town of Lubang in Occidental Mindoro, an island off Luzon.

Indonesia and the Philippines sit on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", causing them to experience frequent earthquakes.

Last month, a 6.2-magnitude quake killed a dozen people when it struck Indonesia's North Sumatra, collapsing houses and a mosque.

In 2004, a 9.1-magnitude quake hit the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 people throughout the region, including about 170,000 in Indonesia.

Related Topics

Tsunami Fire Earthquake Police Manila Indonesia United States Philippines Mosque Family From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

23 hours ago
 Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

1 day ago
 Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

1 day ago
 'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 i ..

'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 in pink ball Test

1 day ago
 No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI ..

No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI leader

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>