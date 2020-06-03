UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taiwan's 'Uncle Stone' Turns Pebbles Into Colourful Keepsakes

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 11:30 AM

Taiwan's 'Uncle Stone' turns pebbles into colourful keepsakes

Taipei, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :From Chinese characters to traditional Aboriginal totems, artist Wu Rong-bi has been selling intricately painted pebbles on the streets in Taiwan for the last 40 years.

Dubbed "Uncle Stone" by his fans, the 64-year-old street artist began painting small rocks as Christmas gifts for his pupils when he was a young teacher.

The idea was a hit and he went on to pass a test to become a licensed busker in Taipei.

Wu sees his paintings as more than decorations -- instead they are a way to convey good wishes to his customers.

"I often tell them there is a positive concept behind each stone and I hope they can find it helpful in some ways," he told AFP at his stand outside a department store in Taipei.

One popular pattern he paints is the leaves of the ginkgo plant. In Mandarin the tree is known as "yin hsin", a phrase that also means wishing happiness on someone.

Other pebbles have a fish on them, a positive symbol in Chinese culture because the word for a fish is also a homophone for abundance.

Some creations are inspired by Aboriginal totems, both from Taiwan's indigenous communities and those overseas.

"Aboriginal cultures over the world have similar concepts and I base my drawings on the totems that stand for the vitality of life," he said.

The vast majority of Taiwan's population are Han Chinese, with just two percent from its original indigenous tribes.

Most scholars consider Taiwan and parts of Southeast Asia as the original source of the Austronesians, who include people in the Pacific and Southeast Asia, as well as New Zealand's Maoris, and Polynesians in Hawaii.

Like many Aboriginal communities, Taiwan's indigenous people suffered cultural and economic catastrophe once settlers landed on the island's shores from the 17th century.

Related Topics

Century World Christmas China Young Taipei From Asia New Zealand

Recent Stories

Govt to complete its five years constitutional ten ..

40 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 1, 688 deaths with 80, 463 cases ..

47 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 3 June 2020

1 hour ago

Local Press: UAE proves inherent economic strength

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Egypt and UAE welcome Libyan parties acceptance to ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.