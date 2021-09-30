UrduPoint.com

Technical Glitch Briefly Halts Paris Airport Departures

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 04:30 PM

Technical glitch briefly halts Paris airport departures

Paris, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Paris airport departures were briefly suspended Thursday over a technical fault, the French Civil Aviation Authority said.

All flights were grounded for "less than 30 minutes" at the Orly and Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airports in the morning prior to a "progressive resumption" before midday, the authority said.

The authority blamed the delay on a fault in the system managing flight plans which emerged in the flight control centre at Athis Mons adjacent to Orly airport south of Paris.

The problem did not affect arrivals, a spokesman for the authority told AFP.

Take-offs were affected at "all Paris airports" while the problem was fixed, the spokesman said.

The map of the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation, Eurocontrol, showed delays exceeding 45 minutes across swathes of central northern France following the glitch.

Related Topics

France Mons Paris All Airport

Recent Stories

President directs GSV for revival of football in P ..

President directs GSV for revival of football in Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new tradi ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new trading floor at Abu Dhabi Securiti ..

16 minutes ago
 ADEX holds webinar to showcase financing solutions ..

ADEX holds webinar to showcase financing solutions to support local exporters

31 minutes ago
 France, Czechia Agree on Purchase of 52 French How ..

France, Czechia Agree on Purchase of 52 French Howitzers - Czech Defense Ministr ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE announces 265 new COVID-19 cases, 351 recoveri ..

UAE announces 265 new COVID-19 cases, 351 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

46 minutes ago
 RTA and Canon launch photography contest marking t ..

RTA and Canon launch photography contest marking the opening of Expo 2020

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.