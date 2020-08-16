UrduPoint.com
Teichmann Seeks Third WTA Title Against Brady In Lexington

Sun 16th August 2020 | 12:50 AM

Teichmann seeks third WTA title against Brady in Lexington

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Swiss left-hander Jil Teichmann goes after her third career WTA title when she faces American Jen Brady in Sunday's final of the Top Seed Open after both won Saturday semi-finals.

Teichmann took a 6-3, 6-2 triumph over American Shelby Rogers, who eliminated ninth-ranked Serena Williams in the quarter-finals.

"For sure I'm going into the final confident," Teichmann said.

Brady defeated US 16-year-old Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 in the other semi at Lexington, Kentucky.

Teichmann hasn't dropped a set all week at the no-fans-allowed event, created in the wake of COVID-19 rescheduling issues as the first WTA event in the United States since the season was halted.

"I don't have an answer for why I haven't lost any sets," Teichmann said.

"I just feel very good on court. I feel calm. I can see the ball. I guess that helps me a lot." Teichmann, ranked 63rd, won both prior WTA finals appearances, downing host-nation heroine Karolina Muchova at the 2019 Prague Open and Dutch star Kiki Bertens at the 2019 Palermo International.

"I have a good record in the finals," Teichmann said. "But that doesn't mean anything."It will be Teichmann's first WTA hardcourt final and the first WTA final of any kind for 49th-ranked Brady, who had lost three prior semi-finals.

Brady, set to reach a career-high 43rd in Monday's new rankings, was denied on her first match point by a Gauff forehand volley in the ninth game before holding serve in the 10th at love to advance.

