Tennis: Wimbledon results

London, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Wimbledon results on Wednesday, the third day of the 2023 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeding; Players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries).

Women 1st rd Danielle Collins (USA) bt Julia Grabher (AUT) 6-4, 6-4 Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) bt Camila Osorio (COL) 6-3, 6-4 Sloane Stephens (USA) bt Rebecca Peterson (SWE) 6-2, 6-3 Anett Kontaveit (EST) bt Lucrezia Stefanini (ITA) 6-4, 6-4 2nd rdDaria Kasatkina (x11) bt Jodie Burrage (GBR) 6-0, 6-2