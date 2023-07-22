Tennis: WTA Palermo results

Palermo, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :results on Friday in the WTA clay-court tournament at Palermo (x denotes seeding; Players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries).

Quarter-finals Jasmine Paolini (ITA x5) bt Daria Kasatkina (x1) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 Sara Sorribes (ESP) bt Clara Burel (FRA) 6-1, 7-6 (8/6)Mayar Sherif (EGY x3) bt Maria Camila Osorio (COL) 6-4, 6-1Zheng Qinwen (CHN x2) bt Emma Navarro (USA x7) 6-4, 6-2