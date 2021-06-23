UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand MotoGP Cancelled, US Race Takes Its Place

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Thailand MotoGP cancelled, US race takes its place

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :MotoGP confirmed on Wednesday that the race scheduled for Japan has been cancelled due to Covid-19 and that the US race will now take its place on October 3.

"The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and resulting travel complications and logistical restrictions mean that it has not been possible to confirm the event at this time, meaning that it will therefore not feature on the 2021 calendar," MotoGP said in a statement.

The race in Thailand has been moved to October 17 as part of the Calendar rejig of the season.

Remaining races of 2021 MotoGP season (** denotes race with a new date): June 27: Netherlands (at Assen) August 8: Styria (Spielberg) August 15: Austria (Spielberg) August 29: Britain (Silverstone) September 12: Aragon (Alcaniz) September 19: San Marino (Misano) **October 3: Americas/United States (Austin) **October 17: Thailand (Buriram) October 24: Australia (Phillip Island) October 31: Malaysia (Sepang) November 14: Comunitat Valenciana (Circuit Ricardo Tormo) Still to be rescheduled:Argentina (Termas de Rio Hondo)

Related Topics

Thailand Australia Assen San Marino Buriram Austin Austria Argentina Japan Malaysia Netherlands June August September October November Event Race

Recent Stories

UAE Boxing Federation, GAS discuss preparations to ..

3 minutes ago

Emirates Health Services holds third meeting of 20 ..

17 minutes ago

Value of UAE retail e-commerce market hits record ..

33 minutes ago

19 CCA squads of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for inter-city ..

33 minutes ago

Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali unfollow all their friends, ..

49 minutes ago

Act as UVAS ambassadors, Vice-Chancellors urges fo ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.