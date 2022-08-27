UrduPoint.com

The 23 Films Competing At The Venice Film Festival

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2022 | 11:10 AM

The 23 films competing at the Venice Film Festival

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival will run from August 31 to September 10. These are the 23 films in the running for the top prize Golden Lion, to be chosen by a jury led by actor Julianne Moore.

- Opening film: "White Noise" by Noah Baumbach (US) with Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle.

- "The Whale" by Darren Aronofsky (US) with Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Samantha Morton - "Blonde" by Andrew Dominik (US) with Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale - "Tar" by Todd Field (US) with Cate Blanchett - "Bardo" by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (Mexico) - "Bones and All" by Luca Guadagnino (US) with Taylor Russell, Timothee Chalamet, Mark Rylance - "The Son" by Florian Zeller (Britain) with Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Hopkins - "The Eternal Daughter" by Joanna Hogg (US/Britain) with Tilda Swinton - "Beyond the Wall" by Vahid Jalilvand (Iran) with Navid Mohammadzadeh, Diana Habibi, Amir Aghaee - "The Banshees of Inisherin" by Martin McDonagh (Ireland/Britain/US) with Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson - "No Bears" by Jafar Panahi (Iran) with Jafar Panahi, Naser Hashemi, Vahid Mobaseri - "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" by Laura Poitras (US) - "L'Immensita" by Emanuele Crialese (Italy) with Penelope Cruz - "Saint Omer" by Alice Diop (France) with Kayije Kagame, Guslagie Malanda - "love Life" by Koji Fukada (Japan/France) with Fumino Kimura, Kento Nagayama - "Athena" by Romain Gavras (France) with Dali Benssalah, Sami Slimane - "Argentina, 1985" by Santiago Mitre (Argentina) with Ricardo Darin, Peter Lanzani - "Chiara" by Susanna Nicchiarelli (Italy/Belgium) with Margherita Mazzucco, Andrea Carpenzano - "Monica" by Andrea Pallaoro (US/Italy) with Trace Lysette, Patricia Clarkson, Adriana Barraza - "A Couple" de Frederick Wiseman (France/US) with Nathalie Boutefeu - "Les Miens" by Roschdy Zem (France) with Sami Bouajila, Roschdy Zem, Maiwenn- "Other People's Children" by Rebecca Zlotowski (France) with Virginie Efira, Roschdy Zem- "The Lord of the Ants" by Gianni Amelio (Italy) with Luigi Lo Cascio, Elio Germano

