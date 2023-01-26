Thousands of healthcare staff stage day-long strike in Northern Ireland

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Thousands of health workers including nurses and ambulance staff on Thursday held a strike in Northern Ireland following a pay dispute.

Nurses, hospital staff, paramedics, call handlers and ambulance workers from Unite, Unison, and Nipsa trade unions began a one-day walkout.

"It is an appalling situation when trade unions willing to negotiate have all doors closed to them. It is therefore inevitable that this action today is happening," Anne Speed, head of bargaining and representation at UNISON Northern Ireland, said in a statement on Thursday.

Early January, Unite union announced that they would stage strike action on Jan. 26 and Feb. 16 ,17, 23, and 24.

The announcement comes as talks with the UK Health Secretary Steve Barclay failed to make any progress on the 2022/23 pay claim.

Earlier this month, Nipsa Assistant Secretary Terry Thomas said that there is need for more strike actions as "the current crisis in health will not be resolved quickly."He added that the strike will be repeated in February and March.