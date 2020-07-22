Three hostages freed in Ukraine bus siege

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Ukrainian police negotiated the release of three people from a group of about 20 taken hostage by an armed man aboard a bus on Tuesday, an official said.

The three freed hostages were "an elderly woman, a teenager and a pregnant young woman", deputy interior minister Anton Gerashchenko said. The others remained on the bus surrounded by police in the western city of Lutsk.