UrduPoint.com

Three North Americans Kidnapped In Haiti Freed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 09:20 AM

Three North Americans kidnapped in Haiti freed

PortauPrince, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Three more of the 17 North Americans kidnapped in Haiti in October have been freed, their church group said on Monday.

The missionaries and family members -- a group of 16 Americans and one Canadian -- were abducted while returning from an orphanage in an area east of the capital Port-au-Prince controlled by one of Haiti's most powerful crime gangs.

Two of them were released in November, leaving 12 currently still in captivity.

Christian Aid Ministries, which is based in the US state of Ohio, has said the hostages were 12 adults aged 18 to 48, and five children ranging in age from eight months to 15 years.

"We are thankful to God that three more hostages were released last night," the church group said in a statement, noting the three "are safe and seem to be in good spirits." The group did not provide further details on their identities or age, or how they were released.

The gang "400 Mawozo" was behind the October 16 kidnapping and had demanded a ransom of one million Dollars per head, sources told AFP.

FBI agents, Haitian authorities and the anti-kidnapping unit of the national police have been negotiating with the kidnappers.

"We're continuing to work at the highest levels... to do everything we can to see to it that the remaining hostages are released as soon as possible," said US State Department spokesman Ned price.

Since December 2020, Haitian police have sought the gang's leader, Wilson Joseph, for crimes including assassination, kidnapping, vehicle theft and hijacking of cargo trucks.

The US State Department travel advisory warns US citizens to avoid visiting the Caribbean nation, noting "kidnapping is widespread and victims regularly include US citizens." Previously confined to the poorer districts of the capital, gangs have recently extended their reach and increased the number of kidnappings, as the country -- already struggling with a yearslong social and economic crisis -- was hit by a presidential assassination and a major earthquake.

Hundreds of people have been kidnapped for ransom since January in Haiti, according to the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights (CARDH).

In April, 10 people, including two French clerics, were kidnapped and held for 20 days by 400 Mawozo in the same region.

Related Topics

Earthquake Police Kidnapping Vehicle Port-au-Prince Same Price Haiti January April October November December 2020 God Church Family From Million

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th December 2021

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Corporate Social Resp ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Corporate Social Responsibility policy

9 hours ago
 Russia, India Welcomed Preparation of Document Pro ..

Russia, India Welcomed Preparation of Document Promoting Investment in Shipbuild ..

9 hours ago
 PML-N hatching conspiracy for delaying Maryam case ..

PML-N hatching conspiracy for delaying Maryam case: Barrister Shahzad Akbar

9 hours ago
 Malik Adnan showed unprecedent bravery in Sialkot ..

Malik Adnan showed unprecedent bravery in Sialkot incident: Dr Shahbaz Gill

9 hours ago
 Brazil football club gives fans free tattoos

Brazil football club gives fans free tattoos

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.