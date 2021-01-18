Three Syrian soldiers killed near Golan Heights: monitor

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Three Syrian soldiers were killed Sunday when gunmen attacked their outpost close to the demarcation line with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The attackers targeted the regime roadblock in the Rouaihaniya district of the southern province of Quneitra, detonating a bomb before attacking with guns, Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman told AFP.

The pro-regime daily Al-Watan, citing medical sources, reported that two soldiers had been killed and two others wounded, calling it an "attack by a terrorist group on an army roadblock."The war in Syria has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced millions since it erupted in 2011 after the brutal repression of anti-government protests.