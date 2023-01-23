UrduPoint.com

Three Terrorists 'neutralized' In Southeastern Turkiye

Published January 23, 2023

Three terrorists 'neutralized' in Southeastern Turkiye

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Turkish security forces "neutralized" at least three terrorists in the country's southeast, the Interior Ministry announced on Monday.

The armed terrorists were targeted in the Bestler Dereler region of Sirnak province as part of Operation Eren Abluka Fall-Winter 23, an ongoing domestic anti-terror push, a ministry statement said.

The operation was carried out with the participation of police and gendarmerie forces as well as ATAK attack helicopters and aerial support vehicles, the statement added. Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye initiated Eren operations in 2021, naming them after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terror group on Aug. 11, 2017.

The terrorists' affiliation was not specified, but the terrorist PKK has been known to be active in the region.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

