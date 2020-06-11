UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tigers Choose Torkelson First Overall In MLB Draft

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:10 AM

Tigers choose Torkelson first overall in MLB draft

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :American Spencer Torkelson was the top pick in Major League Baseball's 2020 entry draft on Wednesday, going first overall to four-time World Series champion Detroit Tigers.

The 20-year-old Torkelson, who plays infield for Arizona State, is primarily a first baseman but also can play third base.

A right-handed hitter, Torkelson had a .340 batting average, six homers and 11 RBIs in 17 games during the 2020 season, which was cut short because of the new coronavirus pandemic.

In three college seasons overall, he delivered a .337 batting average, a .463 on-base percentage, a .729 slugging percentage, 54 homers and 130 RBIs in 129 games.

This is the first time Detroit has had the top pick since 1997 when they chose pitcher Matt Anderson, who spent seven years as a middle reliever before retiring.

The Tigers, who won their last World Series title in 1984, struggled mightily last season, finishing with the worst record in the league with just 47 wins and 114 losses.

Commissioner Rob Manfred opened the draft broadcast with a speech in which he promised that baseball would help bring positive change in the aftermath of the protests over racism following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

In a show of unity, each club then displayed a "Black Lives Matter" sign before the player selections began.

MLB was criticized for initially taking nine days to respond to the Floyd's death.

Of the four major North American sports, baseball has the third highest number of black players at 8.4 percent.

Basketball has the biggest percentage of black players at 74.4 percent and hockey has the lowest with different ethnicities making up three percent. Black athletes make up 68 percent of NFL rosters.

Major League Baseball was hit by allegations of racial discrimination in 2018 when a former employee of the Seattle Mariners said general manager Jerry DiPoto had called her "a cocky Latina".

In 2004, MLB settled a lawsuit with Juri Morioka, who worked in their New York offices, after she charged them with overt racism against Asians.

Morioka, of Japan, said she was fired unjustly and the case was covered up with then league vice-president of labour relations Manfred describing her as a "disgruntled employee".

Related Topics

Hockey World Sports Morioka George Spencer Anderson Seattle Detroit New York Japan 2018 2020 Top Unity Foods Limited Labour Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 11 June 2020

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

UAE a leader in developing strategies for future: ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Sameh Shoukry condemn endanger ..

8 hours ago

Awareness is our medicine. Until we find a cure

10 hours ago

FNC calls on TRA to adopt decisions of UAE Cabinet ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.